FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Russian Soldier Parachuting Into Ukraine?

A video shared on Twitter purportedly shows footage recorded by a Russian soldier as he parachutes into Ukraine amid the recent invasion.

Modern warfare is really something else… Russian troops recording their invasion into Ukraine and uploading it to TikTok pic.twitter.com/85RHX9nJMS — DedWhaleson (@DedWhaleson) February 24, 2022

Verdict: False

The video was posted on Instagram in 2015. It has nothing to do with the current invasion of Ukraine.

Fact Check: