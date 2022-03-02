FACT CHECK: Is This Leaked Footage Of The War Between Russia And Ukraine?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows leaked footage of armed conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Verdict: False

The footage, filmed in 2011, actually shows U.S. Marines fighting in Afghanistan. The video does not feature Russian or Ukrainian soldiers.

Fact Check:

Russian forces are moving into Ukraine, encircling cities in an attempt to capture critical areas to advance their invasion, according to The New York Times. Russia claimed to be in control of the key city of Kherson, though Ukraine said the battle was not over, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video shows uniformed soldiers maneuvering and firing weapons as helicopters fly through the air and explosions occur in the distance. The post’s caption says this is “Leaked Footage of Heavy WAR Fight Between Ukraine and Russia.” (RELATED: Does This Photo Show The Japanese Ambassador To Ukraine Dressed As A Samurai?)

The clips in the Facebook video predate the Russia-Ukraine war. The footage appeared in a video produced by personnel in the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Battalion, 6th Marines unit. The original video documents a December 2011 operation, titled “Western Storm,” conducted in the southern Afghanistan village of Kajaki. The operation was reportedly conducted to “provide security for the Afghan civilians in the area,” according to the clip’s description.

This is not the first time combat footage has been falsely described as showing the Russian-Ukrainian war. Check Your Fact recently debunked multiple videos inaccurately linked to the conflict, including a video that purported to show an intense firefight between Russia and Ukrainian soldiers but actually showed a U.S. combat mission in Iraq.