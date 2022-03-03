FACT CHECK: Did CNN Report That Vladimir Putin Warned India Against Interfering In The Invasion Of Ukraine?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a CNN chyron reporting that Russian President Vladimir Putin warned India against interfering in his invasion of Ukraine.

Verdict: False

The chyron visible in the image has been digitally altered. CNN has not reported on such a development.

Fact Check:

Russia intensified attacks on Ukraine March 2 as the region entered into its seventh day of open warfare, according to USA Today. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service claims more than 2,000 citizens have been killed since the invasion began, Axios reported.

Social media users have been sharing what appears to be a screenshot of a CNN broadcast that features an image of Putin and another of CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen. “Putin’s New Punch Line: India should not interfere, otherwise be ready to face the consequences,” reads a chyron visible in the screenshot.

The chyron is digitally altered. A reverse image search reveals it is an edited version of a real chyron CNN aired in November 2019. The original image of the broadcast was shared by the verified Twitter account of “The Lead With Jake Tapper” at the time.

Russian interference in U.S. elections now comedy fodder for Kremlin @fpleitgenCNN reports https://t.co/CPKGSlRssa pic.twitter.com/o9kZeEBONT — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) November 12, 2019

“Putin’s New Punch Line: Top Russian official jokes about interfering in U.S. election in 2020,” reads the genuine chyron. The tweet includes a link to the full-length newscast in which CNN’s Jake Tapper and Pleitgen discuss Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov joking about interfering with U.S. elections.

There are no reports on CNN’s website that mention Putin directly threatening India. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Ukrainian Girl Confronting A Russian Soldier?)

“The image shared on social media is fake and has been fabricated,” said a CNN spokesperson, in an email to Check Your Fact. “It has no affiliation with CNN.”