FACT CHECK: Does This Footage Show A Military Convoy Bound For Ukraine?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a large military convoy traveling to Ukraine.

Verdict: False

The footage was filmed in 2017 and shows a train carrying military vehicles in California. The video has nothing to do with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fact Check:

A 40-mile long Russian convoy including tanks, armored vehicles and artillery has moved towards the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, according to CNN. The convoy has seemingly stalled due to a “mechanical breakdown” and Ukrainian resistance, Newsweek reported.

A video shared on Facebook and viewed over 700,000 times shows a train loaded with dozens of tanks allegedly on its way to Ukraine. “A huge military convoy heading to Ukraine,” reads the post’s caption.

The footage is unrelated to the war in Ukraine, however. It first appeared on YouTube in July 2017, where it was uploaded by the user @Trains232 with the title “BNSF Military (Abrams Tanks) Train over Tehachapi.” The account exclusively posts videos of trains.

Tehachapi is a city in southern California. Abrams tanks are a type of battle tank used by the U.S. military, according to Military.com. (RELATED: Did CNN Lie About The First American Being Killed In The War Between Ukraine And Russia?)

BNSF Railways is “one of the largest freight railroad networks in North America,” according to its website. The logo of the company can be seen on the side of the train in the video.

Several videos and images have been misattributed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming to show a firefight between Russian and Ukrainian forces.