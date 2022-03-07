FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show An Explosion In Ukraine Caused By A Russian Missile?

A video shared on Twitter allegedly shows an explosion in Ukraine caused by a Russian missile.

During the second wave of rockets launched by Russia, an explosion occurred in Kalinovka, Vinnitsa.Ukraine region pic.twitter.com/HFzdcoqyKD — Nguyen Ken (@NguyenK37230640) February 24, 2022

Verdict: False

The video, filmed in 2017, shows a Ukrainian ammunition warehouse exploding after it had caught fire. It predates the recent invasion of Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24, days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the autonomy of two separatist-controlled areas in eastern Ukraine, according to The New York Times. As fighting across the country continues, social media has been flooded with images and videos from the war.

One video shared on Twitter shows a column of smoke emanating from a distant building that appears to be on fire. “During the second wave of rockets launched by Russia, an explosion occurred in Kalinovka, Vinnitsa.Ukraine region” reads the text of the Feb. 24 tweet. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Russian Fighter Jet Being Shot Down In Ukraine?)

The video is more than five years old and is unrelated to the recent invasion of Ukraine. A reverse image search revealed the video can be found on YouTube in a montage that was posted in March 2017. “Ukraine huge ammunition warehouses explosions! – 23rd March 2017,” reads the YouTube video’s title.