FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show The Statue Of Liberty In New York Draped In The Colors Of The Ukrainian Flag?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows the Statue of Liberty in New York City draped in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Verdict: False

The photo shows a replica of the Statue of Liberty in France, not the original in New York City.

Fact Check:

Over 2 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighboring countries as a result of the recent Russian invasion, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). An estimated 2,000 civilians have died in the war as of March 2, Reuters reported.

The Facebook image, which has been shared over 28,000 times, appears to show the Statue of Liberty draped in the colors of the Ukrainian flag: yellow and blue. “New York today,” reads the image’s caption, which features an emoji of the Ukrainian flag.

The image is not from New York. A reverse image search revealed the photo originated from the official Twitter page of the French city of Colmar, which is home to a 12-meter replica of the American Statue of Liberty, according to the city’s tourism website. The post shared three images of the miniature Statue Of Liberty draped in the Ukrainian colors Feb. 28 with a French caption that translates to, “In support of the Ukrainian people,” in French.

En soutien au peuple Ukrainien. pic.twitter.com/jw3YVeuh1V — Ville de Colmar (@villecolmar) February 28, 2022

The verified Ellis Island social media accounts have not shared a photo of the Statue of Liberty similar to the one featured in the Facebook post. Pictures posted on the official Statue of Liberty Twitter page on Feb. 28 and Mar. 8 show the statue without any draping or flags. (RELATED: Does This Image Show The Original Statue Of Liberty In St. Martin?)

This is not the first time the Statue Of Liberty has been the subject of online misinformation. Check Your Fact recently debunked an image from February 2022 claiming to show the “original” statue in St. Martin.