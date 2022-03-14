FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Trump Sitting In A Car With A ‘Z’ On It?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows former President Donald Trump sitting in a car with a white “Z” painted on the side.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered to include the “Z” on the car. The Facebook photo originates from the political action committee the Lincoln Project.

Fact Check:

The letter “Z” has appeared on Russian billboards, cars and social media in recent weeks as a sign of support for Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, according to NPR. The exact meaning of the letter remains unknown, though some have speculated it could refer to “zapad,” meaning “west” in Russian, the outlet reported.

An image, which has garnered more than 740 reactions, appears to show Trump sitting in a black car giving a thumbs-up to the camera with a white “Z” painted on the door.

The image, however, has been digitally edited. A reverse image search revealed the original photo can be seen on Getty Images, which dates it to March 9, 2021. The photo shows Trump leaving his Manhattan property in the same vehicle without the “Z.”

The edited version of the picture was originally shared March 7 on Twitter and Facebook by the Lincoln Project, a pro-democracy group dedicated to “the fight against Trumpism,” according to the organization’s website. “Looks about right,” both of the organization’s posts’ captions read. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show The Ukraine Whistleblower ‘Standing With The Obama Administration’ The Day After Trump’s 2016 Election?)

Looks about right. pic.twitter.com/fLjde0PxiW — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 7, 2022

This is not the first time Trump has been the center of misinformation regarding the conflict in Ukraine. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that suggested Russia’s U.N. ambassador had stated the former president was “overthrown.”