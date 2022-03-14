FACT CHECK: Did A Ukrainian Farmer Capture A Russian Military Jet?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a Ukrainian farmer towing a captured “Russian military jet.”

Verdict: False

The image was taken in Croatia in 2011. It has nothing to do with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Several videos and images have surfaced from Ukraine showing citizens confronting Russian soldiers, according to EuroNews. In one case, an elderly couple can be seen on video confronting Russian soldiers who broke into their property, the New York Post reported.

One image being shared on Facebook claims to show a Ukrainian farmer towing a captured Russian military airplane with a tractor through an open street. The image shows a screenshot of a tweet that features the image of the tractor towing the plane along with a caption that reads, “BREAKING: Ukrainian farmer captured a Russian military jet.”

The photo of the tractor pulling the plane predates the invasion of Ukraine and was not taken in the country. A reverse image search traced the photo to a May 2011 article from the Croatian news outlet Jutarnji list, which reported the tractor was towing a MiG-21 jet towards Jarun, a residential neighborhood in Zagreb, Croatia.

The military jet was towed through Zagreb to an event to mark the 20th anniversary of Croatia’s armed forces, according to 24Sata, another Croatian news outlet. The plane was exhibited in the city for the public to see, the outlet reported.