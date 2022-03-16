FACT CHECK: No, This Footage Does Not Show The Russian Military Making A Temporary Bridge

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows footage of Russian military personnel assembling a temporary bridge.

Verdict: False

The footage, filmed in 2017, actually shows soldiers allied with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) performing military exercises in Lithuania.

Fact Check:

Russian forces have crossed the Dnieper river in two places in an attempt to pressure the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, according to Al-Jazeera. The Ukrainian military previously thwarted an attempt by the Russian military to use a pontoon bridge to cross the Irpin river near Hostomel, The Independent reported. The bridge was destroyed and several Russian vehicles were damaged as well, leaving the Russian forces unable to cross, according to the outlet.

A video shared on Facebook claims to show Russian military personnel assembling a temporary bridge. It shows amphibious vehicles on a body of water carrying and attaching various platforms so armored vehicles and infantry can cross. “Russian military making temporary bridge. #russia #Ukraine #military #technology,” reads the video’s title. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Ukrainian Tank Involved In The 2003 Invasion Of Iraq?)

However, the video does not show Russian troops and did not take place in Russia or Ukraine. Text in the video briefly displays the statement: “Troops Build Pontoon Bridge To Move Tanks Across River During NATO Drills In Lithuania.”

A reverse image search revealed the video was posted on YouTube by the verified channel AiirSource Military in June 2017 with a caption that explains it shows troops allied with NATO performing a military exercise in Lithuania.

“Troops from the Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania, the Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, and the 15th Mechanized Brigade conduct a water crossing operation utilizing M3 Amphibious Rigs in Rukla, Lithuania, during Saber Strike 17,” the YouTube video description reads. “Saber Strike is a U.S. Army Europe-led combined forces exercise conducted annually to enhance the NATO Alliance throughout the Baltic region and Poland.”

Additional footage of the 2017 water crossing demonstration can be found on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service’s website.

Several videos and images have been falsely attributed to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video that purportedly showed combat and airstrikes in Ukraine.