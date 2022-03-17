FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Russian KA-52 Helicopter Being Shot Down?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a Russian KA-52 helicopter being shot down.

Verdict: False

The video shows footage from an open-world military simulator video game. It does not depict an actual Russian helicopter being shot down.

Fact Check:

Ukrainian officials claim to have destroyed 77 aircraft and 90 helicopters as of March 14, according to Newsweek. On Tuesday, a Ukrainian strike destroyed at least three helicopters at Kherson Airport in southern Ukraine, which Russia is using to station aircraft, CNN reported.

The six-minute Facebook video shows multiple helicopters being shot down by anti-air missiles and other munitions as they attempt to fire on targets in an unidentified city. “Russian Helicopter Gunship Shot Down in Flames KA52 Alligator,” the post’s caption claims. The KA-52 Alligator is an attack helicopter operated by the Russian Air Force, according to airforce-technology.com.

The footage actually shows gameplay from ARMA 3, a military-style video game published by Bohemia Interactive. The video was posted March 14 on YouTube with the title “Russian Helicopter Gunship Shot Down in Flames | KA-52 Alligator | ARMA 3: Milsim.”

The Facebook video and the YouTube video share the same title, though the Facebook post removed the words “ARMA 3: Milsim” and added a “Breaking News” chyron in the upper left-hand corner, seemingly in an attempt to pass the video off as real footage. The YouTube channel that originally posted the video is called “Milsim Studio,” which has published multiple videos depicting simulated combat in ARMA 3. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Russian Fighter Jet Being Shot Down In Ukraine?)

Several clips from ARMA 3 and other video games are being used to spread misinformation about the conflict, according to PC Gamer. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video with over 2.8 million views claiming to show Russian armor being destroyed.