FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto Landing In The U.S.?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows footage of Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto touching down in the U.S. for a 10-day tour.

Verdict: False

The footage was taken in 2018 and shows Ruto welcoming a flight from the U.S.

Fact Check:

Ruto, along with other Kenyan officials, left Kenya on Feb. 27 to visit the U.S. and U.K., reportedly returning back to the country on March 9, according to Kenya-based news outlet The Standard.

A video shared on Facebook claims to show his arrival in the U.S. It shows a Kenya Airways plane landing at an unidentified airport. Ruto is then seen outside the aircraft waving a Kenyan flag alongside another person holding an American flag before proceeding to shake hands with airline staff and others gathered to receive the plane. “DP RUTO GETS HEROIC RECEPTION AS HE LANDS AT U.S.A FOR 10 DAY TOUR,” reads the video’s caption.

All of the footage predates Ruto’s recent visit to the U.S. The Kenyan outlet Chams Media TV included the first portion of it in an Oct. 30, 2018 YouTube video titled “DP William Ruto Receives First Flight from New York.” The video’s description explains that Ruto received “The first flight KQ003 from JFK Airport to Nairobi.” The 2018 flight was Kenya Airways’ first non-stop flight from New York, according to Travel Weekly.

Kenya Citizen TV and KTN News Kenya published similar videos of the event that included the other clips featured in the Facebook video. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Sign An Executive Order Making Kenyan Citizens In Specific Professions Eligible For E-Visas?)

Ruto’s recent trip to the U.S. began in Washington D.C, Kenyan-based news outlet The Star reported. Images published by the outlet show him walking through the airport after landing on Feb. 28. There are no large crowds gathered to greet him in the photos.

Last year, Check Your Fact corrected a viral image that purportedly showed a tweet from former U.S. President Donald Trump announcing his support for Ruto in the 2022 Kenyan general election. The image was fabricated.