FACT CHECK: Was A Man Arrested For Wearing A ‘We The People’ Shirt?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a man being arrested for wearing a shirt with the phrase “We the people” and a picture of the Statue of Liberty on it.

Verdict: False

The video shows a man being removed from a Utah Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee meeting for refusing to remove a political sticker, not because of his shirt.

Fact Check:

The video, shared over 450 times, appears to show a man being questioned by two police officers during a public meeting. “Arrested for wearing a Tshirt that says ‘We The People’ and has a picture of the ‘Statue of Liberty,'” the video’s caption claims.

The caption is inaccurate. An internet search revealed several videos and pictures of the same incident were shared on Twitter on March 1 by Daniel Woodruff, a reporter for KUTV, who explained they took place at a Utah Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee meeting.

Things just got heated FAST as the UHP took away the guy in cuffs after he didn’t comply with what they were asking him to do. People here are angry. #utpol #utleg pic.twitter.com/BPfmWYhgLz — Daniel Woodruff (@danielmwoodruff) March 1, 2022

“Things just got heated FAST as the UHP took away the guy in cuffs after he didn’t comply with what they were asking him to do. People here are angry,” one tweet reads.

The man shown in the video was removed from the meeting for breaking the Senate committee’s rules of decorum by refusing to remove his “Pro-HB-60” sticker, which reportedly read “Vote yes on HB60,” KUTV reported. The man was cited for disrupting a public meeting after he refused to leave and was released shortly after, the outlet reported. Both KUTV and The Salt Lake Tribune reported on the incident, yet neither mentioned the man being arrested for his shirt.

House Bill 60, also known as H.B. 60, was a proposed bill that would enact “a prohibition on the use of an individual’s immunity status by places of public accommodation, governmental entities, and employers,” according to its text. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A French Doctor Being Arrested For Prescribing Ivermectin?)

Utah State Sen. Dan McCay had warned attendees about breaking rules of decorum prior to the incident, specifically stating that stickers and posters were not allowed, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. The committee approved the bill by a vote of 7-2, sending it to the full Utah State Senate, the outlet reported.