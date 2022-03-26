FACT CHECK: Was Loretta Lynch Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch was recently arrested by U.S. Marines.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence the military has arrested Lynch. The rumor stems from a website that says it features “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

Lynch is currently a partner at the New York-based law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, according to its website. She previously served as attorney general between April 2015 and January 2017, the Department of Justice (DOJ) website states.

A March 24 Facebook post claims she was recently arrested by the U.S. military. “U.S. Marines under command of Col. Todd W. Ferry, Camp Lejeune’s commanding officer, arrested former Attorney General Loretta Lynch at her home in Greensboro, North Carolina,” reads part of the post. “She’s been taken to a processing center, then she’ll be sent to Guantanamo Bay.”

There is no evidence any of this is true. Check Your Fact searched press releases and social media posts from both Camp Lejeune and the Marine Corps but found no mention of Lynch’s alleged arrest. There is likewise no record of such a development on the websites of the Defense Department and Justice Department.

“There is no truth to this rumor,” Captain Ryan Bruce, a spokesperson for the Marine Corps, told Check Your Fact via email. (RELATED: Did Tim Kaine And Loretta Lynch Call For Blood And Death In The Streets?)

Most of the Facebook post’s text first appeared in a March 24 article published by Real Raw News. The article describes in detail how Lynch was supposedly arrested and alleges she now faces charges of “treason and other high crimes.” The site’s “About Us” page states, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.”

Check Your Fact has corrected a variety of rumors stemming from articles on Real Raw News. Recently, Check Your Fact debunked a viral claim based on a Real Raw News story that alleged former National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins was charged with treason by a military tribunal.