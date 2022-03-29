FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Russian Choir Being Arrested For Singing About Peace?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a choir in St. Petersburg, Russia, being arrested for singing a song titled, “no to nuclear war, yes to sunlight.”

Verdict: False

The video does not show a Russian choir singing about nuclear war. The video was captured in 2015 and shows several members of the Russian Army choir being arrested while singing a song from the James Bond movie “Spectre.”

Fact Check:

More than 15,000 Russians have been arrested in the last few weeks for protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to The Economist. One video shared on Facebook claims to show a choir being arrested by Russian authorities.

The video shows a group of uniformed singers performing in what appears to be a shopping mall when they are suddenly rushed by men in all black and taken away. “This video of a military singing group attempting to perform ‘no to nuclear war, yes to sunlight’ and getting arrested, in St. Petersburg, Russia, is currently blowing up the internet,” reads the video’s caption.

The video is unrelated to the recent anti-war protests, however, and does not show a band choir singing a song about peace. An internet search revealed the video dates back to 2015 and was the subject of a 2015 article from RT titled, “Get Unlucky? Commandos ‘abduct’ Russian Army choir singing James Bond Spectre theme.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Russian Missile Strike On A Ukrainian Building?)

The article explains the choir was performing singer Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall,” the theme song from the James Bond movie “Spectre,” when the attack occurred. ” It also notes “the incident appears likely to be a huge joke – a publicity stunt on the eve of ‘Spectre’ opening in Russian cinemas.” RT is a state-owned and funded Russian media outlet.

“We performed with the song ‘Writing’s On The Wall,'” the director of the vocal group, Kirill Markov, told Russian outlet Metro News. “During the performance, they were detained by SOBR fighters. They were taken to the police station, held and released.”