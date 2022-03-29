FACT CHECK: Did The World Economic Forum Publish This Tweet Calling For The Internet To Be ‘Reformed’?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a tweet published by the World Economic Forum (WEF) calling for the internet to be “reformed” as part of the “Great Reset.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of the WEF publishing such a tweet. A spokesperson for the organization said the tweet was fake.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image appears to show a tweet from the WEF’s verified Twitter account that reads, “The internet must be reformed, there is too much misinformation out there. This will be the next step for the Great Reset, says Klaus Schwab.” The tweet includes a picture of Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the WEF.

The “Great Reset” is a real WEF initiative that calls for “global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis,” according to the organization’s website. (RELATED: Did The World Economic Forum Tweet About Harvesting Children’s Blood?)

The alleged tweet, however, appears to be fabricated. There is no record of it on the WEF’s verified Twitter account or on archived versions of the WEF Twitter account. There are likewise no credible news reports to corroborate the authenticity of the alleged tweet or Schwab’s purported call for the internet to be “reformed.”

“Klaus Schwab, Chairman of the World Economic Forum has never made this statement,” said Alem Tedeneke, a WEF spokesperson, in an email to Check Your Fact. She also denied the claim that the WEF published such a tweet.

This is not the first time a fabricated WEF tweet has gone viral. Check Your Fact previously debunked a purported WEF tweet that appeared to criticize the age of consent for “infringing on human rights.”