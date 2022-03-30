FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show A Crowd Escorting Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto To Meet Queen Elizabeth II??

A post shared on Facebook claims to show a huge crowd of people escorting Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto to meet Queen Elizabeth II.

Verdict: False

The photo, taken in Germany, shows a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While Ruto did recently travel to the U.K., there is no evidence he met with Queen Elizabeth II.

Fact Check:

Ruto visited the U.K. and the U.S. during a 10-day international trip that ended on March 9, according to the Kenyan news outlet The Standard. A March 7 image claims to show a massive crowd of people in the U.K., some carrying flags, escorting Ruto to a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

“Happening in the streets of United Kingdom,” reads the post’s caption. “Dr.William Ruto being escorted by hustlers and kenyans in diaspora to meet Queen Elizabeth.” (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Tweet He Will ‘Personally Support’ William Ruto During Kenya’s 2022 Election?)

The pictured image shared in the post is not from the U.K., however. A reverse image search reveals Axios published a wider version of the photo in a Feb. 27 article about the global reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “About 100,000 protesters turn out in Berlin on Feb. 27 to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and show solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” reads the image’s caption. Notably, the Brandenburg Gate, a well-known structure in Berlin, Germany, is visible in the background of the photo.

None of Ruto’s social media posts or press releases mention any meetings with the queen. There are likewise no credible news reports suggesting the queen met with Ruto during his trip to the U.K.