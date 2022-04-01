FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Kenyan Building Lit With The Colors Of The Ukrainian Flag?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a building in Kenya lit with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. In the unedited version of the photo, the building is not lit with any colors.

Fact Check:

Kenya was one of 141 countries that voted to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during a Feb. 25 U.N. Security Council session, Quartz reported. A Feb. 27 Facebook post claims the country took its support for the invaded country a step further and lit one of its buildings in the color of the Ukrainian flag.

The post includes a photo of a tower in an urban area lit with alternating blue and yellow lights. “KICC in Nairobi #Kenya last night lit with #ukraine flag in solidarity,” reads the image’s caption. The “KICC” refers to the Kenyatta International Convention Center in Nairobi, Kenya. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Young Ukrainian Boy Crossing The Border Into Slovakia By Himself?)