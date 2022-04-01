FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Vladimir Putin Watching Volodomyr Zelenskyy During A Comedy Show?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows Russian President Vladimir Putin watching Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy make a joke during a comedy show 20 years ago.

Verdict: False

The video splices two clips from different years. Putin was not present when Zelenskyy made the joke.

Fact Check:

Zelenskyy was known for his comedy and acting career before he became the Ukrainian president, including his lead role in the television series “Servant Of The People,” according to Vanity Fair.

The Facebook video purports to show a young Zelenskyy making a joke in front of Putin during a Russian comedy show in 2002. “Circa 20 years ago today. Zelenskyy made a joke about Putin while he was in the audience on a Russia’s comedy show Putin didn’t applaud,” reads the caption.

While the video does show Zelenskyy making a joke, the clips are taken from two different events. A reverse image search revealed the Zelenskyy video is from 2002 and the Putin clip is from 2006. The Zelenskyy clip is from KVN, a widely-popular comedic talent show in Russia, uploaded to YouTube in 2012. Putin is not featured in the original clip of the show.

Zelenskyy and his comedy group, Kvartal 95 (Quarter 95), were regulars on the show between 1997 and 2003, according to Britannica. Other clips from his time on KVN are available on YouTube.

The clip of Putin is from 2006 and shared to YouTube in 2013 titled “KVM Premier League team – Special project 2006.”

Putin is seen in the audience of the show, but Zelenskky is not visible anywhere in the video.