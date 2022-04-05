FACT CHECK: No, Dr. Deborah Birx Was Not Executed

A post shared on Facebook claims former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx was executed in July 2021.

Verdict: False

Birx has not been executed. The rumor stems from a website that says it contains “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

Serving as White House coronavirus response coordinator during the Trump administration, Birx announced in December 2020 that she planned to retire after President Joe Biden took office, according to NPR.

The Facebook post alleged Birx was killed at Naval Base Guam via firing squad by the U.S. Navy JAG Corps and the Office of Military Commissions for “treason and mass medical malpractice.” In the comments section, the user linked to a Substack article from freelance writer Joe Tuzara, who credited the article to Michael Baxter at Real Raw News.

Birx has not been executed nor is she in the custody of federal authorities. The Navy JAG Corps and the Office of Military Commissions have not mentioned Birx being executed on their respective websites or via public statements. There are also no news reports suggesting the supposed execution had taken place. (RELATED: Did Scotland Stop Publishing COVID-19 Data Because It Shows The Vaccinated Are Developing AIDS?)

The Hill reported Feb. 14 that Birx is planning to publish a memoir with a release date of April 26. She is still listed on the George W. Bush Presidential Center website and her memoir is still listed on book publisher HarperCollins’ website. She was also interviewed in October 2021 by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis in regards to former President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real Raw News, the website where the article first appeared, hosts a disclaimer on its “about us” page stating, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.” The rumor of Birx’s arrest also stemmed from one of its articles that was published in May 2021.