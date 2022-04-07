FACT CHECK: Did Bill Murray Tweet That Social Media Makes Everyone Depressed?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a screenshot of a tweet from actor Bill Murray denouncing social media.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest Murray authored the statement. He does not appear to have a verified Twitter account.

Fact Check:

Murray is a renowned actor well-known for his roles in films such as “Groundhog Day” and “Lost in Translation.” An image shared on Facebook claims he recently offered his thoughts about social media. The image shows what appears to be a tweet from Murray that reads, “Social media is training us to compare our lives, instead of appreciating everything we are. No wonder it’s making us depressed.”

There is no record of Murray sending such a tweet. The actor does not have Twitter, according to The New Yorker, nor does he appear to have a Facebook or Instagram account. The tweet featured in the Facebook post stems from an account that has since been suspended, though an archived version of it states the profile was a parody account.

While there is no evidence Murray authored the alleged tweet, he has previously lamented the role social media plays in society. “My only problem with it is that people now feel they should document their life rather than live it,” the actor told the Daily Mail in 2018. (RELATED: Did Bill Murray Say, ‘So, If We Lie To The Government, It’s A Felony. But If They Lie To Us It’s Politics’?)

Check Your Fact reached out to a representative for Murray and will update this piece accordingly if a response is received.