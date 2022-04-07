FACT CHECK: Does Will Smith’s Name Appear On Jeffery Epstein’s Flight Log?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show actor Will Smith’s name on flight logs associated with deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Verdict: False

The list is not authentic. Will Smith is not named in Epstein’s publicly-available flight logs.

Fact Check:

Smith has been the subject of extensive news coverage since slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards March 27 after the latter made a joke about the shaved head of Smith’s wife, USA Today reported. Smith resigned from the academy April 1, according to Newsweek.

Now, an image shared on Facebook purports to show Smith’s name on “Jeffrey Epstein’s Flight Log.” The image shows a list of dozens of names of celebrities and politicians including former President Bill Clinton, convicted Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and actor Robert Downey Jr.

The list shared on Facebook is not authentic. It previously appeared on Twitter and Reddit in 2020, months after Epstein had been found dead in his prison cell. The Daily Beast reported in August 2020 that the list was fake and noted several names on it were misspelled and did not appear on authentic copies of Epstein’s flight logs.

Smith does not appear on Business Insider’s searchable list of Epstein’s authentic flight logs. Notably, Clinton and Maxwell do. There are no news reports suggesting Smith ever knew Epstein or flew on Epstein’s plane. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Joe Biden With Jeffrey Epstein?)

This is not the first time a public figure has been falsely accused of having a history with Epstein. Check Your Fact previously debunked claims that actor Dwayne Johnson, Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff and former President Barack Obama had associated with him.