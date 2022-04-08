FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Prison Barge Heading To Guantanamo Bay?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show one of two prison barges heading towards Guantanamo Bay.

Verdict: Misleading

While the image does show a U.S. prison barge, there is no evidence it is departing for Guantanamo Bay.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image shows what appears to be a large, building-like ship sitting close to shore. “This is 1 of 2 huge US prison barges on their way to Gitmo,” reads the post’s caption. Gitmo is an informal name for the U.S.-military-operated Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba, according to dictionary.com.