FACT CHECK: Did Nadine Dorries Publish This Tweet About The ‘Loony Left’?

An image shared on Facebook over 420 times allegedly shows a tweet published by British Member of Parliament (MP) Nadine Dorries in which she complains about the “loony left.”

Verdict: False

The tweet has been digitally fabricated. There is no evidence Dorries published such a tweet.

Fact Check:

Food banks in the U.K. have reportedly been pushed towards their “breaking point” due to a surge in the cost of living, prompting families to seek assistance at banks, according to The Independent. Some have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnsons to “act urgently” to mitigate potential shortages, Sky News reported.

The Facebook post appears to show a tweet published by Dorries’ official Twitter account, stating, “I am fed up of the loony left moaning about the rising demand for food banks. Every family needs to live within their means. Food doesn’t grow on trees!”

The tweet is fabricated. The alleged post cannot be found on Dorries’ verified Twitter account, nor on Politiwoops, a website that tracks tweets deleted by public officials. Archives of the MP’s account do not show such a tweet being published.

Dorries did retweet an April 11 Full Fact article debunking the fake tweet, however, suggesting that she never posted such a tweet. (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Tweet That She Is ‘Shocked To See The Indian Government’s Suppression Of Farmers’?)

There is no media coverage of Dorries commenting on complaints from her political adversaries regarding food banks, though the MP did recently refer to the Labour Party as the “Leftie luvvie lynch mob” in an April 9 column written for Daily Mail.