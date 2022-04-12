FACT CHECK: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Propose A Bill To Tax White People?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proposed a bill to “add a 10% tax for white people.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Ocasio-Cortez proposing such a bill.

Fact Check:

Ocaso-Cortez is often the subject of online misinformation. The most recent example appears to be a viral claim that alleges she proposed a bill to tax white people. The image features a photo of the congresswoman along with text that reads, “AOC proposed a bill to add a 10% tax for white people.”

There is no record of any recent bill calling for a tax based on race. Check Your Fact searched an archive of Ocasio-Cortez’s proposed legislation but found nothing resembling the alleged “tax for white people.” No such language appears in any of the legislation proposed during the 2021-2022 congressional session.

There are likewise no statements about the purported bill on Ocasio-Cortez’s verified social media accounts. If such a tax had been proposed it likely would have garnered media coverage, yet there are no credible news reports about it. (RELATED: No, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Did Not Send This Tweet About Olympic Qualification Rules)

Check Your Fact has debunked numerous false claims about Ocasio-Cortez. In February, Check Your Fact debunked a viral Facebook post that falsely alleged the lawmaker once said, “I don’t need truckers. I get my food at the grocery store.” The alleged quote originated with a satirical website.

Check Your Fact reached out to the congresswoman’s office and will update this piece accordingly if a response is received.