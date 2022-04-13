FACT CHECK: No, An Airport Has Not Taken Legal Possession Of One Of Donald Trump’s Planes

A post shared on Facebook claims a New York airport took legal possession of one of former President Donald Trump’s airplanes.

Verdict: False

The news chyron has been digitally fabricated. There is no evidence a New York airport owner took legal possession of Trump’s plane.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post appears to show a screen grab of a news segment about one of Trump’s airplanes that includes a news chyron that reads, “N.Y. Airport Owner: ‘We’re An Airport, Not A Parking Lot. Get this Piece Of Crap Out Of Here.” Some iterations of the post include the CNN logo.

“The Cheeto Dead Beat didn’t pay parking,” reads part of the post’s caption. “Plane is being sold for back payments! The airport has taken legal possession of it and has put it up for sale.”

The chyron and story are fabricated. No such news report could be found on CNN’s website or social media accounts. There are likewise no other credible news reports about one of Trump’s planes being repossessed.

“It’s fake/doctored,” said Bridget Leininger, a spokesperson for CNN, in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Did CNN Confirm That Donald Trump Will Be Arrested?)

A reverse image search revealed the picture of the plane is from a March 2021 CNN article titled, “Glory days of Trump’s gold-plated 757 seem far away as plane sits idle at a sleepy airport.” The plane is photographed on an airport ramp in Orange County, New York, where it had been idle since Inauguration Day 2021, according to the article.

The CNN article makes no mention of the airport owner calling the plane a “piece of crap” or taking legal possession of it. The “For Sale” sign pictured in the Facebook post appears to have been digitally inserted into the image.

In a May 2021 statement, Trump clarified “[The Boeing 757] was effectively kept in storage in Upstate New York in that I was not allowed to use it during my presidency.” The former president added that the plane was being restored and would be “put back into service” before the end of 2021, according to the statement.

The 757 was moved to Chennault International Airport in November 2021 to undergo maintenance “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to KPLC News.