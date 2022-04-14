FACT CHECK: Was Anthony Fauci Arrested In April 2022?

A post shared on Facebook claims National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci was arrested.

Verdict: False

Fauci has not been arrested. The rumor stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Fauci, who serves as the chief medical advisor to the president, recently suggested that the U.S. is “likely” to see a surge in COVID-19 cases in the fall, according to The Hill. Now, an April 12 Facebook post claims the epidemiologist has been arrested.

“Fauci has been arrested!” reads the post. Notably, the user who shared it does not provide a source for the information or additional details about the alleged arrest.

There is no evidence that Fauci has been arrested. No mention of this development appears on the Department of Justice’s website or in press releases from the NIAID. There are likewise no reports about Fauci’s alleged arrest from credible news outlets such as The New York Times, the Associated Press or Reuters.

“This claim is false,” said Renate Myles, an NIAID spokesperson, in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: No, The Military Did Not Arrest A Special Assistant To Anthony Fauci)

The rumor appears to stem from an April 10 article published by Real Raw News titled “Special Forces Arrest Deep State Dr. Anthony Fauci.” The article alleges that Fauci was detained by the military and charged with treason, mass medical malpractice, seditious conspiracy and criminal homicide. The website’s “About Us“ page states it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”

This is not the first time a rumor about Fauci being arrested has spread on social media. In June 2021, Check Your Fact debunked a viral clam that alleged he had been arrested by Navy SEALs.