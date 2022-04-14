FACT CHECK: No, This Video Doesn’t Show Joe Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Celebrating The Ousting Of Imran Khan

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows President Joe Biden and newly-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson celebrating the ousting of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Verdict: False

The video has been digitally edited. The original footage shows Biden and Jackson celebrating Brown’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

Fact Check:

Pakistan’s parliament voted to remove Khan from office April 10, according to Reuters. The vote occurred over allegations of economic mismanagement and his alleged “mishandling of the country’s foreign policy,” CNN reported.

The Facebook video appears to show Biden and Brown Jackson watching footage of the parliamentary vote to remove Khan on television. The pair smile at each other and embrace shortly after the vote tally is announced.

The video is digitally altered. A reverse image search revealed the original, unedited video first appeared on Biden’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts on April 7, three days before the no-confidence vote against Khan. It shows Biden and Jackson watching and celebrating the confirmation of Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. Jackson was confirmed to the court in a 53-47 Senate vote, according to the Associated Press.

Historic moment for our courts and for our country. Congratulations, Judge Jackson. pic.twitter.com/eLSfs1QoHB — President Biden (@POTUS) April 7, 2022

The news footage of Khan’s ousting featured in the Facebook video has been digitally overlaid onto the television Biden and Jackson are watching. At one point, the footage of Jackson’s confirmation vote is visible beneath the Pakistani video. (RELATED: Did Marsha Blackburn Make A Racist Gesture During Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Confirmation?)

Several photos of Biden and Jackson watching the confirmation on the television can be seen on Getty Images. Biden does not appear to have publicly commented or issued any statement on Khan’s ousting.