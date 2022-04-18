FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Tweet, ‘It’s Good To Be Back, Thanks Elon’?

An image shared on Facebook claims former President Donald Trump tweeted, “It’s good to be back, thanks Elon!”

Verdict: False

The tweet has been fabricated. Trump remains suspended from the platform.

Fact Check:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered $43 billion Thursday to purchase social media company Twitter, according to CNN. Twitter’s board of directors is attempting to counter the offer with a “poison pill” strategy that would dilute Musk’s share in the company, making it more difficult to buy the company outright, The New York Times reported.

The image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a screen grab of an April 15 tweet from the former president, saying, “It’s good to be back, Thanks Elon!” Trump’s Twitter account was suspended last year after the January 2021 Capitol riot that saw a pro-Trump mob attempt to storm Congress to stop the certification of the Electoral College, according to BBC News. The alleged tweet suggests Trump had been reinstated.

The tweet is digitally fabricated. While some analysts have alluded to the possibility that Musk could allow Trump back on Twitter should he successfully buy the platform, according to The Washington Post, no such development has occurred yet. The former president’s Twitter account remains suspended for violating Twitter’s rules. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Tweet That He Would ‘Leave The Country’ If Joe Biden Wins?)

Trump has signaled he would not likely return to the platform, even if Musk managed to restore his account, according to Business Insider. Trump told Sirius XM’s “Americano Media” that he “probably” wouldn’t return, citing his own social media platform, Truth Social, and calling Twitter “very boring,” the outlet reported

Check Your Fact reached out to Twitter and will update this article if a response is provided.