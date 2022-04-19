FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Announce A Plan To Extend World Cup Matches in Qatar By 10 Minutes?

A post shared on Facebook claims FIFA plans to extend the duration of matches at the World Cup in Qatar this year from 90 minutes to 100 minutes.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest that FIFA has, or intends to, extend the duration of soccer matches for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. FIFA confirmed in a statement the claim was false.

Fact Check:

The highly-anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to start Nov. 21 in Qatar, according to Sky Sports. A viral Facebook post claims the international tournament will have one notable difference this year: longer matches.

“FIFA plan to extend FIFA World Cup matches in Qatar from 90 minutes to 100 minutes this winter,” reads the post. Some Facebook users expressed frustration over the alleged news. “The game has been ruined,” reads a comment from one user. One iteration of the post shared on Twitter garnered 14,000 likes and over 1,700 retweets.

🚨 FIFA plan to extend World Cup matches in Qatar from 90 minutes to 100 minutes this winter. (Source: Corriere dello Sport) pic.twitter.com/TMHJKGBWlR — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 6, 2022

The claim, however, is not factual. No mention of the alleged change appears on the FIFA World Cup website or on the tournament’s verified social media accounts. There are likewise no news reports about the additional 10 minutes of gameplay from outlets like ESPN and Sky Sports News.

FIFA confirmed the rumor was false in an April 6 tweet from one of its verified Twitter accounts. (RELATED: Did Lionel Messi Say He Would Not Play A Soccer Match Against Israel?)

FIFA Statement Following some reports and rumours spread today, FIFA would like to clarify that there will be no changes to the rules regarding the length of football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ or any other competition. — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) April 6, 2022

“Following some reports and rumours spread today, FIFA would like to clarify that there will be no changes to the rules regarding the length of football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ or any other competition,” reads the tweet.

All professional FIFA soccer matches are divided into two 45-minute halves, according to rookieroad.com.