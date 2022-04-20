FACT CHECK: Viral Image Shows Fake Fox News Chyron About Ted And Heidi Cruz

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a Fox News chyron quoting Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s wife, Heidi Cruz, as saying, “Ted Does Not Tan His Testicles.”

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence Fox News aired this chyron or that Heidi Cruz made such a remark.

Fact Check:

In a promotional clip for Tucker Carlson’s new show, “Tucker Carlson Originals: The End of Men,” the idea of “testicle tanning” was mentioned as a potential way to increase testosterone, according to Newsweek. Shortly after this, an image of a Fox News chyron alluding to the subject began spreading on social media.

The image shows what appears to be a photo of Ted Cruz’s wife, Heidi Cruz, along with a Fox News chyron that quotes her as saying, “Ted Does Not Tan His Testicles.”

“My nomination for ‘Chyron of the Month,'” reads text included in one iteration of the post. (RELATED: Did Fox News Report That ‘Joe Biden Has Been President For Nine Hours And 400,000 Americans Are Dead’?)

The image is digitally fabricated. The picture of Heidi Cruz is photoshopped to make her appear older. The original picture, captured by Getty Images, shows the senator’s wife in 2016 shortly after Ted Cruz suspended his presidential campaign.

The news chyron is digitally edited as well. A reverse image search revealed the creation could be traced to a Twitter account with the disclaimer, “Commentary, Satire Emeritus,” in its bio.

No discussion of Heidi Cruz’s alleged quote can be seen on Fox News’ website or verified social media accounts. The graphic does not appear in the video clip editing service Grabien’s database of Fox News coverage. There are also no credible news reports that mention the alleged chyron or the statement attributed to Heidi Cruz.

A Fox News spokesperson told Check Your Fact the chyron is not genuine.