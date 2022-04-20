FACT CHECK: Did Time Magazine Feature Volodymyr Zelenskyy On Its Cover?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a Time Magazine cover featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Verdict: False

The cover is digitally fabricated. A Time Magazine spokesperson confirmed the outlet did not publish such a cover.

Fact Check:

Zelenskyy requested further aid from allies April 14 in the midst of Russia’s ongoing attacks, according to BBC News. The Ukrainian leader warned that Russia has begun to conduct military operations in the Donbas region of Ukraine as part of its invasion, The Hill reported.

The Facebook image allegedly shows a Time Magazine cover, dated April 25, dedicated to Zelenskyy. “Ladimir Elensky refused to use letters V and Z in his name and surname,” reads text included on the alleged cover. “As a token of support our office publishes this news piece without letters ‘Z’ and ‘V.'”

The cover is digitally fabricated. A search of Time’s online cover vault reveals the April 25 cover features Major League Baseball player Shohei Ohtani, not Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader is not featured on any of the current 2022 covers. The alleged cover also does not appear on the magazine’s verified Facebook or Twitter pages. There are no reports on the outlet’s website about Zelenskyy changing the way he spells his name.

“This image is not an authentic TIME cover,” said a Time Magazine spokesperson in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Genuine Time Magazine Cover Related To The invasion Of Ukraine?)

While Time Magazine has not featured Zelenskyy on any cover, the outlet did publish a March 2 article titled, “How Volodymyr Zelensky Defended Ukraine and United the World.”

This is not the first time a fake Time Magazine cover has gone viral. Check Your Fact recently debunked an alleged cover that featured Russian President Vladimir Putin and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.