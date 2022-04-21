FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A UFO In Antarctica?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows footage of a UFO flying in Antarctica.

Verdict: False

The video is a digital creation. There is no record of such a UFO being spotted in Antarctica.

Fact Check:

The Facebook video, which has been viewed over 27,000 times, appears to show a metallic disk-shaped object flying over a body of water before ascending into the sky and out of view of the camera. “UFO seen during a reconnaissance flight in Antarctica,” the caption reads.

The video is a digital creation, however, not real footage. A reverse image search found the video first originated on VFX artist Colton Kirkegaard’s TikTok page in February 2021. While the video itself does not disclose that it was created by special effects, Kirkegaard’s TikTok profile identifies himself as a “VFX/Previs artist” and that his videos are all “original content” and “Just for fun, in my spare time.”

The purported footage also appears on Kirekgaard’s Instagram page in a post from March 2021 with hashtags listing the video as a digital rendering. “Fully rendered in Unreal Engine 4,” the post caption claims, referring to a well-known three-dimensional creation tool.

Kirkegaard’s Instagram also features several other videos of purported UFO sightings that are listed as special effects videos, including one that appears to show a UFO hovering over Palm Springs.

There are no credible news reports commenting on the video or verifying the legitimacy of such a recent discovery in Antarctica. (RELATED: Did The International Space Station Film A UFO For 22 Minutes?)

Check Your Fact reached out to Kirkegaard for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.