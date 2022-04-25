FACT CHECK: Did A Pub In Jerusalem Change Its Name From ‘Putin Pub’ To ‘Zelenskiy Pub’?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a pub in Jerusalem that changed its name from “Putin Pub” to “Zelenskiy Pub.”

Verdict: False

The pub has changed its name to “Generation Pub.” It debunked the claim that it changed its name to “Zelenskiy Pub” in a Facebook post.

Fact Check:

Restaurants and bars across the world have altered their names and menus in order to show support for Ukraine as the country continues to fend off a Russian invasion, according to Rolling Stone. Some bars have even stopped serving vodka in protest of the invasion, the outlet reports.

The Facebook image appears to show a pub named the “Zelenskiy Pub” in Israel. “Pub ‘Putin’ in Jerusalem has changed its name,” the image’s caption claims. The post cites Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky as the source of the information.

While the “Putin Pub” did change its name, the image shared on Facebook has been altered. The pub decided to scrap its original name as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to The Times of Israel.

“We’ve decided to remove the sign and change the pub’s name,” said co-owner Leonid Teterin, according to the outlet. “We’ve decided to remove the sign and change the pub’s name.” (RELATED: Has Montreal Renamed One Of Its Streets ‘Avenue Zelensky’?)

There is no evidence, however, that the pub changed its name to the “Zelenskiy Pub” in honor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Times of Israel and other outlets that wrote about the pub make no mention of the alleged name change.

The pub refuted claims about the purported name change in a March 7 Facebook post, writing in Russian, “Dear friends! We ask you all to ignore the fake news that the bar will now be named after Zelensky. This is not true and the execution of inexperienced photoshoppers.”

The pub announced in a March 10 Facebook post that it would be rebranded as “Generation Pub.” The new name is visible on the pub’s Facebook page and on Google Maps.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Generation Pub for comment and will update this piece if a response is given.