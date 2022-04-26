FACT CHECK: Did Chris Wallace Quit CNN After Only Three Weeks?

A post shared on Facebook claims CNN anchor Chris Wallace quit the network after only three weeks on the air.



Verdict: False

The claim originated with a satirical article. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the claim was false.

Fact Check:

Wallace, the former anchor of Fox News Sunday, left Fox News in December 2021 to host a show on CNN’s new streaming service, CNN+, according to The New York Times. The platform is being shut down only a month after its initial launch due to low patronage, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post shows an image of Wallace and claims the anchor quit CNN “after just 3 weeks on the air.” The image was also shared on Twitter, with one iteration receiving over 2,200 retweets.

There is no evidence that Wallace has left the network. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest the former Fox News anchor is leaving CNN. Both Bloomberg and Axios have reported that Wallace’s show may be added to the network’s television channel, though there are no concrete plans at this time.

“This is false,” said Alex Manasseri, a CNN spokesperson, in an email to Check Your Fact. “Wallace has not left CNN.” (RELATED: Did CNN Publish This Tweet About A Ukrainian Hotel That Was Destroyed By Russian Bombers?)

A keyword search revealed the article stems from the website Tater Report, a satire website that is part of the “America’s Last Line of Defense” parody network. While Tater Report discloses the satirical nature of its work, the Facebook post lacks such a disclaimer.