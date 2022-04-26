FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Recent Flood In South Sudan?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a recent flood in Juba, South Sudan.

Verdict: False

The image, taken in 2016, shows a flood that occurred in South Africa following heavy rains.

Fact Check:

South Sudan is currently experiencing its worst floods on record, according to the U.N. Record rainfalls and overflowing rivers have flooded thousands of hectares of farmland and caused the deaths of some 800,000 livestock, the organization reports.

An image shared on Facebook April 21 claims to show a scene from the disaster-struck country. It shows dozens of vehicles partially submerged in muddy water. “Juba, South Sudan today’s rain,” reads the image’s caption.

The photo is not from South Sudan. A reverse image search revealed the picture was taken in November 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It was first shared on Twitter by Emer-G-Med, a South African emergency medical service, along with a caption about injuries and fatalities that occurred during flooding in the area.

#N3LinksfieldFlooding: One person is confirmed to have died. Multiple others sustained minor injuries, one being transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/Bnxh41g0TI — EMER-G-MED (EMS) (@EMER_G_MED) November 9, 2016

The image also appeared on the City of Johannesburg’s verified Twitter account with a caption that reads, “N3 Buccleuch interchange is flooded in both directions at Linksfield Rd.” (RELATED: Do These Pictures Show Roads In The Congo Before And After Ugandan Intervention?)

Parts of the Gauteng province were hit with severe thunderstorms that produced heavy rain in November 2016, according to South African news outlet News 24. Several roadways were flooded, prompting hundreds of rescues and the deaths of at least six people, Africa News reported.

Pictures depicting the recent flooding in South Sudan can be seen in a March 29 article published by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Other photos of the current floods can be found on Getty Images.