FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Publish This Tweet Saying He Would Be Deleting Twitter?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a tweet from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk about deleting Twitter.

Verdict: False

The tweet has been digitally fabricated. There is no evidence Musk published such a tweet.

Fact Check:

Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion April 25, according to NPR. The CEO is seeking to take the company private and is also looking to loosen the rules of engagement on the platform, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image appears to show a tweet published by Musk on the day he purchased Twitter. “Now that I bought Twitter, I’m deleting it,” the alleged tweet reads. “FB is next. Go outside and enjoy your life.”

There is no evidence Musk published this tweet. The alleged tweet does not appear on his verified Twitter account, nor on archived versions of his account. There are no news reports suggesting Musk is seeking to buy Facebook or delete Twitter.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, is still listed as the CEO and chairman of Meta, the platform’s parent company. Musk is not listed anywhere on the company’s executive page. There are no posts on Meta’s newsroom webpage suggesting a bid has been made to purchase the company.

“This is not accurate,” said Adrian Zamora, a Twitter spokesperson, in an email to Check Your Fact when asked about the alleged tweet from Musk. (RELATED: Did CNN Air A Chyron Stating Elon Musk Could ‘Threaten Free Speech On Twitter’?)

This is not the first time Musk has been the subject of misinformation. Last year, Check Your Fact debunked a viral claim that alleged he died in a Tesla factory explosion.