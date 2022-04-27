FACT CHECK: Is The White House Selling Coins With Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Face On Them?

An image shared on Facebook claims the White House is selling a commemorative coin that features Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Verdict: Misleading

The coin is being sold by a privately-owned business called “The White House Gift Shop,” not the White House itself.

Fact Check:

Ukrainian President Voloydymyr Zelenskyy was awarded with the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award April 21 for his actions to protect democracy amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the Associated Press. Now, an image shared on Facebook claims the White House is selling a commemorative coin dedicated to him.

The image shows the front and back of a coin that features images of Zelenskyy and President Joe Biden. “The White House presented a souvenir coin dedicated to Volodymyr Zelensky,” reads the post’s caption. “The plot of the coin is the address of the President of Ukraine to the US Congress on March 7. All money from the sale of the coin will be directed to humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.”

While the coin is real, it is not being sold by the White House. Rather, it is being sold by a privately-owned business called “The White House Gift Shop” that is unaffiliated with the official White House. Both the coin visible in the Facebook post and another dedicated to Zelenskyy are listed on the shop’s online store.

The store was originally created by the federal government as a “flower fund” for U.S. police officers and their families, according to the shop’s “About us” page. However, it is no longer affiliated with the federal government. (RELATED: No, This Photo Of Volodymyr Zelenskyy Holding A Jersey With A Swastika On It Isn’t Real)

Anthony Giannini, the CEO and executive director of the shop, told the Associated Press that he acquired the business in 2012 and noted that it has since been “privatized.” The U.S. Patent And Trademark Office lists the owner as Giannini Strategic Enterprises.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the White House and the White House Gift Shop for comment and will update this piece if a response is given.