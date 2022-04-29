FACT CHECK: Did CTV News Post An Article Claiming ‘Conspiracy Theorists Keep Getting Things Right’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an article from Canadian news network CTV News with a headline that reads, “Conspiracy theorists keep getting things right.”



Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. A spokesperson for the news outlet confirmed the story is fake.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image shows what appears to be a screen grab of an article from CTV News titled “Conspiracy theorists keep getting things right; Experts say ‘that’s dangerous.'” The subhead reads, “Movements like the ‘freedom convoy’ are fueled by conspiracy theories, and when those theories are correct, it legitimizes them.”

“If we keep getting things right, I suppose they’re not so conspiratorial are they?” said one Facebook user who shared the screen grab.

The image is digitally fabricated. No results for the alleged news story appear on the CTV News website, or on the outlet’s verified Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts. Likewise, there are no other credible news reports about “experts” discussing the implications of conspiracy theorists being correct.

“I can confirm the post in question is not authentic to CTV News,” said a CTV spokesperson in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show BBC News Article About Ghislaine Maxwell Being Moved To The ICU For COVID-19 Symptoms)

This is not the first time an image of a fake news report has gone viral on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that the Irish Examiner published an article linking referee whistles to heart problems in athletes.