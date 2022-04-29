FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Nazi-Themed Coca-Cola Ad From 1936?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a Nazi-themed Coca-Cola ad sponsoring the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest the ad was created by Coca-Cola. Numerous indicators suggest it was created long after 1936.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image appears to show a vintage Coca-Cola advertisement with a Nazi eagle symbol in the background. “Coca-Cola ad in Nazi Germany for the 1936 Olympics in Berlin,” the post’s caption claims.

The image was not created by Coca-Cola during the Nazi regime. Several indicators suggest it was created long after that. The “®” trademark symbol placed beside the logo did not appear until the 1950s, according to Allen Petretti’s book “Warman’s Coca-Cola Collectibles: Identification and Price Guide.” The German phrase, “Coke ist es,” translated to “Coke is it,” also did not appear in German advertising until 1982, according to the Coca-Cola website. (RELATED: Did CNN Send This Tweet About Coca-Cola Changing Santa Claus To A Black Man?)

The image shared on Facebook can be traced to a 2004 London art show in which artists were encouraged to create Nazi-themed Coca-Cola ads, according to the exhibit’s website. Approximately 400 fake pieces of advertising were displayed at the event, the Independent reported.

Photographer Scott van Looy confirmed to Snopes in June 2021 that the image visible in the Facebook image, which he took, was a submission featured in the initial exhibit. The original photo, which was featured on his website, has since been taken down.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Coca-Cola for comment and will update this piece if a response is given.