FACT CHECK: Did Queen Elizabeth II Knight A Cat?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Queen Elizabeth II knighting a cat.

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally altered. The image appears to have been originally shared as an April Fools’ Day joke.

Fact Check:

Queen Elizabeth II, who is the longest-serving monarch in English history, recently turned 96, according to CNN. An image shared on Facebook appears to show her knighting a black cat.

“Congratulations to Ruben, knighted by the Queen. Now goes by the name, Sir Ruben,” reads text included in the image.

“Love this wonderful cat in Exeter, UK. He travels all over—hospitals, schools, nursing homes, businesses to greet and comfort people,” the post’s caption reads. “The Queen actually knighted him earlier this month!!”

While Reuben is a real cat from Exeter, England with a large following on social media, there is no evidence to suggest he was knighted by the queen. The image, which is the work of photoshop, appears to have been shared on the cat’s Facebook page as an April Fools’ Day joke. The cat is famous for wandering the streets of Exeter, according to ITV News.

The original picture can be found on the website PA Images and shows the queen knighting English actor Simon Russell Beale in 2019. Whoever created the image shared on Facebook appears to have simply swapped the cat in for Beale. (RELATED: Does This Picture Show An Elderly Man Evacuating Ukraine With His Cat In March 2022?)

This is not the first time misinformation involving Queen Elizabeth has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim from November 2021 suggesting she had died.