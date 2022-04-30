FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Issue This Statement Advising His Supporters To Boycott The Midterm Elections?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a statement from former President Donald Trump urging his supporters to boycott the upcoming midterm elections if his preferred candidates do not win their primary elections.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. There is no record of Trump making such a statement.

Fact Check:

Trump had endorsed over 100 political candidates running for office in the upcoming midterm elections, according to Axios. Now, an image shared on Facebook claims to show an April 27 statement from the former president encouraging his supporters not to vote in the upcoming elections if his preferred candidates do not win their primaries.

“If the tough and freedom-loving candidates I’ve endorsed for Congress lose their primaries this summer, I invite all the Great MAGA Patriots to BOYCOTT the midterm elections in November,” reads part of the alleged statement. (RELATED: Did Nancy Pelosi And Chuck Schumer Send These Tweets About Donald Trump Presidential Coins?)

The statement is digitally fabricated. No such press release appears on Trump’s website. There are likewise no credible news reports about the purported statement.

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington responded to Lincoln Project co-founder Mike Madrid’s April 29 tweet featuring the image by stating, “Oh look, they’re spreading disinformation again.”

Oh look, they’re spreading disinformation again https://t.co/YYtNKGQbD8 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 29, 2022

The image appears to originate with the Twitter account @HalfwayPost, which labels itself “dada journalism, satire & liberal comedy.” The account shared the image in an April 28 tweet that now has over 900 retweets.

Trump did previously suggest in October 2021 that Republicans would not vote in the midterms or in the 2024 presidential election if the fraud he claims occurred in the 2020 election was not “solved,” according to Newsweek.