FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Fire Twitter’s Board Of Directors?

A post shared on Facebook claims Tesla CEO Elon Musk fired Twitter’s board of directors shortly after acquiring the company.



Verdict: False

Musk has yet to take control of the company and has not fired the board.

Fact Check:

Twitter’s Board of Directors accepted Musk’s $44 billion deal April 25 despite its earlier efforts to deter the sale, according to The New York Times. The transaction has sparked conversations and fears over how the platform will change once the deal is closed, ABC News reported.

The Facebook post claims Musk fired Twitter’s board of directors. “Elon Musk just F-I-R-E-D the entire Twitter Board of Directors,” the post reads. (RELATED: Did Elon Musk Call Donald Trump A ‘Dumbass’ On Twitter?)

The claim is inaccurate. There are no credible news reports suggesting Musk has made such a move or is planning to do so. Likewise, no such announcement appears on Musk’s Twitter account or on Twitter’s company website.

Musk has yet to take control of the company. While the company board unanimously accepted the offer, the deal still has to be approved by Twitter’s shareholders and not be challenged by government regulators, according to ABC News. The deal is expected to clear regulatory hurdles without much difficulty, the outlet reported.

Musk has floated the idea of reducing the board’s compensation to $0, which he claims will save the company $3 million a year, according to CNBC. Musk has also reportedly lined up a new CEO for the company once the deal is closed, TechCrunch reported.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Twitter for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.