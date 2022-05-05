FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Finnish Tanks Being Moved To The Russian Border?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show tanks in Finland being moved closer to the country’s border with Russia as tensions mount between the two nations.



Verdict: Misleading

While the video was taken in Finland, the tanks are heading away from the border, not towards it.

Fact Check:

Russia has threatened nuclear and hypersonic missile deployment in Europe if Finland and Sweden join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, according to Reuters. Earlier in May, a Russian army helicopter reportedly violated Finnish airspace in an “apparent attempt to frighten the country,” Daily Mail reported.

The Facebook video shows a train carrying tanks and armored vehicles past several large buildings. “Finland ……. tanks going to the Russian border….” reads the video’s caption.

While the video is from Finland, the tanks are moving away from the border. The Finnish Defence Forces (Puolustusvoimat) stated on Twitter that the video showed tanks en route to the Arrow 22 military training exercise, not toward the Russian border.

A video has been circulating online claiming to show tanks being moved to Finland’s borders. This is not true. The tanks were being moved to the army mechanised exercise Arrow 22. The exercise takes place in Niinisalo and Säkylä. More info on our website. https://t.co/6HbJbFOcmi — Puolustusvoimat (@Puolustusvoimat) May 4, 2022

“A video has been circulating online claiming to show tanks being moved to Finland’s borders. This is not true. The tanks were being moved to the army mechanised exercise Arrow 22. The exercise takes place in Niinisalo and Säkylä.” reads the tweet.

Arrow 22 is a mechanized armor military exercise that Finland conducts with other nations near the country’s western coast, according to a press release from the Finnish military. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Train Carrying Russian Military Vehicles Being Derailed Near Ukraine?)

The video appears to have been filmed in the city of Tempere, Finland. A Google Earth map of the location shows the same landmarks visible in the video and confirms the train was moving westward, not eastward.