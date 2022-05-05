FACT CHECK: Did A White House Physician Demand Joe Biden’s Resignation Due To His ‘Cognitive Decline’?

A post shared on Facebook claims a White House physician has demanded President Joe Biden resign, citing his “obvious” cognitive decline.

Verdict: Misleading

While Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, has suggested that Biden is “not fit to be our president right now,” there is no evidence to suggest the current White House physician has made such a claim. Biden’s White House physician declared him “healthy” in November 2021.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post alleges that a White House physician has called for Biden’s “immediate resignation” due to concern over his cognitive ability. The post includes an image of Biden touching his forehead along with text stating “BAD NEWS FOR BIDEN.”

“NOT FIT TO LEAD! WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN DEMANDS Biden’s IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION FOLLOWING HIS ‘OBVIOUS’ COGNITIVE DECLINE!” reads the post’s caption. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Joe Biden Asleep In The Oval Office?)

This claim is missing context. Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, who once served as a White House physician in both the Obama and Trump administrations, told Fox News in February that he believes Biden is “not fit to be our president right now” due to his alleged cognitive decline. However, there is no indication that a current serving White House physician has made such a determination. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about such a development.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who currently serves as Biden’s White House physician, declared the president a “healthy, vigorous, 78 year old” capable of performing his presidential duties after a medical evaluation in November 2021, according to The New York Times. There is no evidence to suggest O’Connor has since changed his opinion.

Jackson and other Republican lawmakers have called for Biden to take a cognitive test, according to the New York Post. He remains the oldest person to have served as president, the outlet reports.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.