FACT CHECK: Did Trey Gowdy Attend The Premiere Of ‘2000 Mules’?

An image shared on Facebook claims former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy attended the premiere of conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza’s film “2000 Mules” at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence.



Verdict: False

Gowdy denied making the remark or attending the event. The quote attributed to him in the post originated from another attendee.

Fact Check:

D’Souza’s film “2000 Mules” alleges ballot harvesters were paid to collect ballots and swing the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Joe Biden, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The film was screened at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence and was attended by high-profile conservative figures and conspiracy theorists, Newsweek reported.

An image shared on Facebook shows a photo of Gowdy along with text that reads, “I was privileged to be at Mar-a-Lago for the premiere of 2000 Mules. I always believed that rampant cheating occurred but was skeptical that it could be proven. After watching the movie I am no longer skeptical. @DineshDSouza has them dead to rights IMHO. God bless you Dinesh.”

“Trey Gowdy who served as the U.S. representative for South Carolina’s 4th congressional district says,” reads the image’s caption. (RELATED: Did Trey Gowdy Write This Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory?)

Gowdy did not make this statement. No such quote appears on the former representative’s verified social media accounts. There are likewise no credible news reports suggesting Gowdy was present at the event or made the remark.

“No and No. Both are totally false,” said Gowdy in an email to Check Your Fact.

The quote may have originated from a tweet sent by David Limbaugh, the brother of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, which features the same wording as in the Facebook post.

I was privileged to be at Mar-a-Lago for the premiere of 2000 Mules. I always believed that rampant cheating occurred but was skeptical that it could be proven. After watching the movie I am no longer skeptical. @DineshDSouza has them dead to rights IMHO. God bless you Dinesh. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) May 7, 2022

Check Your Fact recently debunked a viral Facebook post from January 2022 that suggested Gowdy claimed “20% of the population” was trying to indoctrinate the rest of the country.