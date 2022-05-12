FACT CHECK: Is Australia Passing A Bill That Prohibits People From Growing Their Own Food?

A post shared on Facebook claims Victorian Premier Dan Andrews signed a bill prohibiting citizens from growing their own food.

Verdict: False

The Agriculture Legislation Amendment Bill 2022 does not outlaw growing one’s own food. A spokesperson for the Victorian government confirmed the claim is false.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post, which has been shared over 400 times, shows a screengrab of a tweet that reads, “VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA: Premier Dan Andrews is passing a bill that prohibits people from growing their own food,” citing The Agriculture Legislation Amendment Bill as the legislation in question.

The claim is incorrect. The bill, which had a third reading in the Victorian Legislative Assembly, was created to “make amendments to 11 separate acts to deliver improvements across biodiversity and food safety, veterinary practice, agricultural chemical use” among other purposes, according to Victorian MP Kat Theophanous’ official website.

While the bill prohibits the sale of “diseased plants” and “pest animals,” it does not make any mention of outlawing the growth of one’s own food in any capacity. (RELATED: Does A New Law In New Zealand Strip The ‘Human Right To Grow Food’?)

A Victorian Government spokesperson told Reuters, “No one will be prevented from growing their own food as part of these changes,” adding the bill was designed to support agriculture and also safeguard food safety and security.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the office of Premier Andrews and the Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning for comment and will update this piece if a response is given.

Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim in November 2020 that suggested New Zealand’s Food Act of 2014 outlawed “the human right to grow food.”