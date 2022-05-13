FACT CHECK: Did Betty White Make This Statement About Abortion?

An image shared on Facebook more than 800 times claims the late actress Betty White once stated, “If men could get pregnant, abortions would be available at Jiffy Lube.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of White making such a statement. The late actress’ former publicist confirmed she did not make the remark.

Fact Check:

White passed away Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99 from complications related to a stroke she had suffered six days earlier, according to CNN. A viral Facebook image claims that before she died she had made statements in support of abortion rights.

The image shows a photo of White along with an alleged quote of hers that reads, “If men could get pregnant, abortions would be available at Jiffy Lube.” The same quote was attributed to her on Twitter, including one tweet with over 6,000 retweets.

There is no record of White making such a statement. It does not appear on any of her verified social media accounts or in any of her books. There are likewise no credible news reports that provide a source for the alleged quote.

White’s former publicist, Jeff Witjas, told Check Your Fact in an email that the late actress “never said this.” (RELATED: Did Betty White Encourage People To ‘Eat Healthy And Get All Your Vaccines’ Days Before Her Death?)

While there is no evidence that White made this statement, she did star in a series of pro-choice ads in 1989, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

This is not the first time a quote has been misattributed to White. Check Your Fact previously debunked a viral post that alleged she once said, “If you wanna be tough, grow a vagina.”