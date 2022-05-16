FACT CHECK: Were The Kuwait Towers Lit Up To Celebrate The Election Of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows two towers in Kuwait lit with green and red lights in celebration of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s victory in the 2022 Philippines presidential election.

Verdict: False

The photo predates Marcos Jr.’s election by several years and shows buildings illuminated to celebrate the United Arab Emirates’ National Day.

Fact Check:

Marcos Jr. and his running mate Sara Duterte won the Philippines’ recent presidential election in a landslide, according to France 24. He has since received congratulations on his victory from world leaders such as President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the outlet reported.

One image shared on Facebook claims to show two towers in Kuwait lit with green and red, the colors of Marcos Jr.’s campaign, in recognition of the electoral victory. “Kuwait celebration BBM SARAH FOR THE WIN,” reads the May 9 Facebook post’s caption. The image appears to show Kuwait City’s Kuwait Towers. (RELATED: Altered Image Shows Fake Vote Count In Philippines’ 2022 Presidential Election)

A reverse image search reveals the photo was shared online long before Marcos Jr. won the presidency in 2022. It can be found in a 2016 Facebook post from the Kuwaiti news outlet Kuwait UpTo Date with a caption that reads, “Kuwait Towers Celebrating UAE National Day.”

The public holiday is observed annually in the UAE in December. Images of the Emirati flag are visible on the towers.

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the towers in Kuwait being lit to celebrate the election of Marcos Jr. There is no mention of such a demonstration on the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait’s website or social media posts.