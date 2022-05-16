FACT CHECK: Did The UK Government Create This Poster Offering Financial Compensation For Those Who Were Injured By The COVID-19 Vaccine?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a U.K. government poster offering financial compensation for those who have experienced health issues after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Verdict: Misleading

The poster is digitally fabricated and was not created by the U.K. government. A program for compensation due to vaccine injury does exist but is not limited to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image, which has been shared over 460 times, appears to show a poster created by the U.K. government featuring an elderly woman being consoled by a younger woman. “Have you noticed your health declining since receiving the COVID-19 injection?” reads text included in the post. “If you weren’t made fully aware of the health risks from the COVID-19 vaccines, you are entitled to compensation of £120,000.”

The poster is digitally fabricated. There is no mention of the program on the government’s official website and the poster can not be found in the government’s online archive of Coronavirus resource posters.

A reverse image search revealed the photo in the poster appears on iStock, a stock photo website. “Caring grownup daughter comforting frustrated unhappy mature woman stock photo,” reads the image’s caption. (RELATED: Does This Image Show An NHS Poster Linking The COVID-19 Vaccine With Bell’s Palsy?)

The link featured on the poster leads to a U.K. government website titled “Vaccine Damage Payment” which offers one-time, £120,000 payments to those that became severely disabled due to vaccination “against certain diseases.” The Coronavirus vaccine is just one of 19 vaccines that people can claim they have been injured by to become eligible for the payment.

“This is not a government sanctioned poster or message,” said a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson in an email to Check Your Fact. “This kind of misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives. The evidence is clear – Vaccines are safe, effective and the best defence against Covid.”

All the COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved or authorized by the Food and Drug Administration are “safe and effective” and have been “developed using science that has been around for decades,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.