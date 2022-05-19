FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Clarence And Ginni Thomas Celebrating The Reversal Of Roe v. Wade?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni Thomas celebrating the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Verdict: False

This photo was first shared in 2018 and is unrelated to current events.

Fact Check:

Politico recently reported on a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that suggests the court intends to overturn its ruling in Roe v. Wade, according to NPR. Roe v. Wade is a 1973 ruling that established federal protections for abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy.

An image shared on Facebook claims to show Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni Thomas celebrating the reversal. It shows the pair smiling while Ginni Thomas holds a bottle of wine. “As American women despair about abortion rights being taken away from them, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni post a photo of themselves enjoying a $5,135 bottle of fancy wine,” the post’s caption claims.

The photo was not taken recently. A reverse image search revealed the photo was first shared on Instagram in 2018 by Crystal Clanton, a woman who once worked for Ginni Thomas, according to Mediaite. The image shared on Facebook appears to have cropped Clanton, who is seen posing with the couple in the original, out of the photo. (RELATED: Was Clarence Thomas’ Wife One Of The Organizers Of The January 6 Riot?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Supreme Court for comment and will update this piece if a response is given.

Disclosure: Ginni Thomas previously worked as a special correspondent for Check Your Fact’s parent company The Daily Caller.